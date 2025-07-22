* Soldiers can now aim with arms in 45degree angle upwards to reduce the rotation of the whole body when firing at targets at a high angle.
* Soldiers now prevented from aiming in prone position at targets at a high angle.
* Player carried V.C. mortar is now able to be deployed.
* Traitor updated: As player reputation rises, so does the amount of reputation loss (in a few minutes) needed to become traitor.
* Player squad members now take 15% less damage from direct and indirect explosions.
* M1942 Machete is now rotated correctly in player's hand.
* More pre-placed destroyed vehicles and craters in DMZ region.
* Special cigarette box should now work as supply, and more boxes placed.
* Some structures now have more randomly activated stuff.
* Option added for radio broadcast music volume.
* Option added for non stop radio broadcast music (no random 6 or 12min pauses).
* AFVN Radio Station in Danang AB now has option to change music track, and speakers added there and at covered storage structures.
Thank you beta testers!
Update 30: Aim high anim, mortar, traitor & music opt.
