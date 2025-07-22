 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19316351 Edited 22 July 2025 – 15:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
-Fixed no nut mode hint glitch duplication
-no more voices and bubble for waifu pillow
-cheats in dave store cannot be spammed
-tsnudere trainwreck death barrier fixed
-pillow skin changes when selecting a hat or kart fixed
-continue button fixed for picking up minotoress key
-mmo shades image fixed
-panties for pyramid tits renamed
-jade unlock skin now shows right images
-second stage of each story poster now unlocks when completing a full dating bar.
-image 393 for rynn now added to gallery that was missing

