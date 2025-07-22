-Fixed no nut mode hint glitch duplication

-no more voices and bubble for waifu pillow

-cheats in dave store cannot be spammed

-tsnudere trainwreck death barrier fixed

-pillow skin changes when selecting a hat or kart fixed

-continue button fixed for picking up minotoress key

-mmo shades image fixed

-panties for pyramid tits renamed

-jade unlock skin now shows right images

-second stage of each story poster now unlocks when completing a full dating bar.

-image 393 for rynn now added to gallery that was missing