This might be the only prerelease for Beta 2.1 as only some bug testing, translation and balancing 1 feature is left to do
to test choose the beta option "beta2.1pr1"
New Game start system
Hid main menu due to not removing old start code yet
Added new start game menu
you can now toggle on and of defacto map
you can now toggle on and of micro
defacto is now divided into it's own internal map layer
micro is now divided into it's own internal map layer
game now paste defacto onto the country map at start of the game
game now paste micro onto the country map at start of the game
Subcontinents now follow the continent borders
New internal images for each subcontinent used for buttons
Continent toggle map now use subcontinents instead
if you shift you now change entire continent while normal click changes subcontinent setting
you can now toggle continents and subcontinents into being starting countries
buttons that's turned of for future starting options (terrorists, cities, subdivisions, cultures)
new way to choose map size
can now toggle subcontinents to ocean and off
new color data system that unifies all data maps that can become countries so that for example the country Sweden is considered the same as the culture Sweden if they have the same colour on the country data map as the culture data map
new randomized colours in data map to make it easier to add new data entities
New invasions strength system
Each country now has a internal capital value (will be set to real life capital locations once the city map is done)
capitals for now is randomly placed at start of game in a random pixel within the subcontinent the country has most pixels within
capitals change location a few days after loosing them (to reduce lag when a country only has a few pixels left and therefore change capital constantly)
Each country now has a internal strength value
Each country now has a internal "last week size" value
Game now updates strength for each country every 7 days
each country now has a "funding military toggle"
each country now has a "defunding military toggle"
new sub event that makes a country fund military (happens too often atm)
new sub event that makes a country defund military (happens too often atm)
game now calculates both sides of each pixel battle, adds onto distance from capital to make long away battles weaker
for each pixel it now calculates 2-20 battles in 3 different ways (side 1 attacks / side 2 defends, reverse, and random) all with same odds of happening each of the 2-20 times
odds of both sides losing strength each battle but higher odds of losing side
donating to independence movement now takes away strength from the donator
having no land border now makes strength gain faster
having main culture as minority now slows down strength gain
countries on same side of war now gives back land they take from the other side that used to belong to the other
if the country being given back land is weaker then the other side they take a small bit of the strength from the one that took the land back
Map Changes
Added parts of the Nile as ocean
Added parts of the amazon as ocean
Added Suez canal as ocean
Added Panama canal as ocean
widened path into black sea where needed
Changed depots in beta2.1pr1 branch