This might be the only prerelease for Beta 2.1 as only some bug testing, translation and balancing 1 feature is left to do

to test choose the beta option "beta2.1pr1"

Hid main menu due to not removing old start code yet

Added new start game menu

you can now toggle on and of defacto map

you can now toggle on and of micro

defacto is now divided into it's own internal map layer

micro is now divided into it's own internal map layer

game now paste defacto onto the country map at start of the game

game now paste micro onto the country map at start of the game

Subcontinents now follow the continent borders

New internal images for each subcontinent used for buttons

Continent toggle map now use subcontinents instead

if you shift you now change entire continent while normal click changes subcontinent setting

you can now toggle continents and subcontinents into being starting countries

buttons that's turned of for future starting options (terrorists, cities, subdivisions, cultures)

new way to choose map size

can now toggle subcontinents to ocean and off

new color data system that unifies all data maps that can become countries so that for example the country Sweden is considered the same as the culture Sweden if they have the same colour on the country data map as the culture data map