22 July 2025 Build 19316299
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

This might be the only prerelease for Beta 2.1 as only some bug testing, translation and balancing 1 feature is left to do

to test choose the beta option "beta2.1pr1"

New Game start system

  • Hid main menu due to not removing old start code yet

  • Added new start game menu

  • you can now toggle on and of defacto map

  • you can now toggle on and of micro

  • defacto is now divided into it's own internal map layer

  • micro is now divided into it's own internal map layer

  • game now paste defacto onto the country map at start of the game

  • game now paste micro onto the country map at start of the game

  • Subcontinents now follow the continent borders

  • New internal images for each subcontinent used for buttons

  • Continent toggle map now use subcontinents instead

  • if you shift you now change entire continent while normal click changes subcontinent setting

  • you can now toggle continents and subcontinents into being starting countries

  • buttons that's turned of for future starting options (terrorists, cities, subdivisions, cultures)

  • new way to choose map size

  • can now toggle subcontinents to ocean and off

  • new color data system that unifies all data maps that can become countries so that for example the country Sweden is considered the same as the culture Sweden if they have the same colour on the country data map as the culture data map

  • new randomized colours in data map to make it easier to add new data entities

New invasions strength system

  • Each country now has a internal capital value (will be set to real life capital locations once the city map is done)

  • capitals for now is randomly placed at start of game in a random pixel within the subcontinent the country has most pixels within

  • capitals change location a few days after loosing them (to reduce lag when a country only has a few pixels left and therefore change capital constantly)

  • Each country now has a internal strength value

  • Each country now has a internal "last week size" value

  • Game now updates strength for each country every 7 days

  • each country now has a "funding military toggle"

  • each country now has a "defunding military toggle"

  • new sub event that makes a country fund military (happens too often atm)

  • new sub event that makes a country defund military (happens too often atm)

  • game now calculates both sides of each pixel battle, adds onto distance from capital to make long away battles weaker

  • for each pixel it now calculates 2-20 battles in 3 different ways (side 1 attacks / side 2 defends, reverse, and random) all with same odds of happening each of the 2-20 times

  • odds of both sides losing strength each battle but higher odds of losing side

  • donating to independence movement now takes away strength from the donator

  • having no land border now makes strength gain faster

  • having main culture as minority now slows down strength gain

  • countries on same side of war now gives back land they take from the other side that used to belong to the other

  • if the country being given back land is weaker then the other side they take a small bit of the strength from the one that took the land back

Map Changes

  • Added parts of the Nile as ocean

  • Added parts of the amazon as ocean

  • Added Suez canal as ocean

  • Added Panama canal as ocean

  • widened path into black sea where needed

Changed depots in beta2.1pr1 branch

View more data in app history for build 19316299
Windows 64-bit Depot 3106521
macOS 64-bit Depot 3106522
Linux 64-bit Depot 3106523
