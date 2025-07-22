🎮 Dungeon Reborn V1.1.0 Update - Now Live! 🎮

Greetings, brave heroes and dungeon hunters!

The moment has finally arrived! After countless hours of bug squashing and feature polishing, V1.1.0 is officially live. Grab your gear and let's dive into what's new!

🆕 What's New in V1.1.0

🖼️ Brand New Title Screen

After many late-night coffee sessions, I've completely redesigned the title screen! It now features a more polished, pixel-perfect design that better represents the adventure waiting inside.

⚖️ Gameplay Balance Improvements

I've addressed the early game grind issues (yes, those slimes were practically raid bosses!). The opening experience now offers a much smoother difficulty curve and better game flow for new players.

🏰 New Content: Second Floor Unlocked!

The story continues as you venture into the mysterious second floor! Gather your party and prepare for new challenges - but make sure you're properly equipped for what lies ahead.

⚔️ New Equipment & Gear

Fresh weapons available for all classes

Introducing the first EPIC accessory piece!

Discover powerful new gear on the second floor

Enhanced crafting opportunities await

🌍 World Improvements

Various visual enhancements to the world and HQ areas provide a more immersive experience as you explore the city.

🧪 Item Rebalancing

Health and stamina potions have been adjusted for better gameplay balance and utility.

🐲 What's Coming Next?

This is just the beginning! The floor boss is already plotting your defeat - use this time wisely to strengthen your party and gather resources.

💡 Pro Tip: Start collecting wood and stone now - trust me, you'll need them for what's coming!

As always, I'm already hard at work on the next update. More exciting content is on the horizon!

Thank you for your continued support and happy dungeon crawling!

PixelPulse Studio