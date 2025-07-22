- Improvement: 2nd fine tuning the Rain Cloud Magic to align well with the crosshair aim.
- Adjusted the items description and prices.
- Improvement: adding a subtask to Get Regulars, to inform the player to add new regulars into the regulars list.
- Critical Bug Fix: When changing the regulars list, the guest list will enter a buggy state causing issues in the game.
- Critical Bug Fix: Player could open a deprecated menu which gets the player stuck.
- Bug Fix: fix a counting error for the net profit at the end of the day summary.
Version 0.723 Magic Inn Playtest Patch 3
