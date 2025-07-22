 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19316288 Edited 22 July 2025 – 16:09:27 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Improvement: 2nd fine tuning the Rain Cloud Magic to align well with the crosshair aim.
  • Adjusted the items description and prices.
  • Improvement: adding a subtask to Get Regulars, to inform the player to add new regulars into the regulars list.
  • Critical Bug Fix: When changing the regulars list, the guest list will enter a buggy state causing issues in the game.
  • Critical Bug Fix: Player could open a deprecated menu which gets the player stuck.
  • Bug Fix: fix a counting error for the net profit at the end of the day summary.

Depot 3882051
