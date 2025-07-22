 Skip to content
22 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

32-team World Cup


The 32-team World Cup format has been updated, with the OFC qualifiers now more closely mirroring the qualification structure used for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The first two rounds consist of single round-robin group stages hosted in a single country. In the first round, only four teams compete, and just one team advances to the second round.

Match incidents


Certain events will occur only after specific times in the game; for example, a team running out of substitutions will only be triggered after the 75th minute.

Incidents during matches will now be mentioned during live simulation, instead of just showing an icon.

Matches that trigger a rivalry


A new column has been added to the table where you can view the specific match that triggered a rivalry.



Web site:
https://simcups.com

