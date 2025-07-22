 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19316206 Edited 22 July 2025 – 14:47:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Fixed a bug where pressing "stop" button right after "step" button would cause the "play" button to not execute the code anymore
-Fixed a bug where user-defined functions were not cleared from cache when the code stopped executing

