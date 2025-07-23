Hello! Here’s what’s new in this update:
New Features
Added PS4 controller icons (Support for Switch controllers is planned for the next update.)
Fixes
Home Screen: After disconnecting and reconnecting a controller, UI navigation no longer gets stuck.
Cutscene before Stage 7: Fixed an issue where objects other than the ball were not darkened as intended.
Stage 7: When taking the left path at the Y-junction, the navigation arrow was missing at the end — now it’s properly displayed.
Early Stage 17: Fixed a bug where a “go back” sign would incorrectly appear after turning right and crossing the bridge.
Changed files in this update