 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 July 2025 Build 19316147 Edited 23 July 2025 – 01:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello! Here’s what’s new in this update:

New Features

  • Added PS4 controller icons (Support for Switch controllers is planned for the next update.)

Fixes

  • Home Screen: After disconnecting and reconnecting a controller, UI navigation no longer gets stuck.

  • Cutscene before Stage 7: Fixed an issue where objects other than the ball were not darkened as intended.

  • Stage 7: When taking the left path at the Y-junction, the navigation arrow was missing at the end — now it’s properly displayed.

  • Early Stage 17: Fixed a bug where a “go back” sign would incorrectly appear after turning right and crossing the bridge.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1556011
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link