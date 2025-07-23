Due to preparations for the official version, after this update, we will reduce the update frequency and focus on the content of the official version.

You can join our Discord, where you can get the latest update information and participate in the game's test server.

*Due to the temporary inability to find a good translation method, translations in some languages have been temporarily removed.

New Additions

1. Weapon disable now supports faction disable.

2. A new character - "Alpha - 0" - has been added, which appears as a training character in the base.

3. Missing translations of "German", "Russian", and "Spanish" in some dialogues have been completed.

4. A new "Help" panel has been added: You can see the "?" icon in some UI elements. Click it to view the function introduction.

5. A hatred mechanism has been added. Enemies will prioritize locking on the unit that has dealt the most damage to them (hatred will gradually decay by a percentage).

6. Perfect dodges can now dodge self - harming projectiles.

Adjustments

1. The "First - Aid Kit" mechanism has been adjusted: The ammunition limit has been increased. Ammunition will no longer be naturally restored. Instead, full ammunition will be restored in each starting area. High - quality first - aid kits will also restore ammunition after killing a target.

2. Perfect dodges can now reset the number of jumps.

3. The number of weapon disable slots has been changed to 5.

4. The UI of the weapon and plugin catalog has been adjusted.

5. Weapons in the BOSS room can now be sold.

6. The secondary weapons generated by "Shiranui" will now drop as items instead of replacing the current secondary weapon.

7. The reward drops in the BOSS room have been improved.

8. Weapon \[Flood] adjustment: Attack speed will no longer be reduced during \[Overheat], and \[Flood] will be unable to attack during this period

Bug Fixes

1. Missing special effects of some enemies have been fixed.

2. Abnormal bullets of some enemies have been fixed.

3. Abnormalities of some plugins have been fixed.

4. The issue that the area was not cleared after passing through "Endurance Enhancement - Seven" has been fixed.