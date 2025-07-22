- Fixed: Wrong font tv (non-latin languages)
- Fixed: the doll name in barcode doesn't match with the name on barcode world
- Fixed: There is a flicker effect
- Fixed: Light shadow (tables, machines, etc)
- Fixed: If you purchase the robot (It is playing guitar) and you purchase another item (the robot still playing guitar, just the music)
- Fixed: When operator screamer show (it show like an additional dialogues)
- Fixed: in some languages like russian, the key indicator is moving to left instead right
UPDATE 1.2.0
