22 July 2025 Build 19316128
  • Fixed: Wrong font tv (non-latin languages)
  • Fixed: the doll name in barcode doesn't match with the name on barcode world
  • Fixed: There is a flicker effect
  • Fixed: Light shadow (tables, machines, etc)
  • Fixed: If you purchase the robot (It is playing guitar) and you purchase another item (the robot still playing guitar, just the music)
  • Fixed: When operator screamer show (it show like an additional dialogues)
  • Fixed: in some languages like russian, the key indicator is moving to left instead right

