New Feature

Added custom difficulty functions in settings, allowing custom adjustment of monsters' health, damage, and speed.

New Items

New item 【Heart of Iron】: -6% attack speed, +1 health per 1 armor

Efficiency Optimization

Adjusted combat efficiency and improved frame rate in scenarios with a large number monsters and bullets.

Adjustments

1. Adjusted the balance of Survival Mode

2. Adjusted healing sound effects and their volume

3. Adjusted the volume of monster dash sound effects

4. Added descriptions for the feature of the item 【Golden Toad】 taking effect in real-time with the number of crystals

5. Adjusted monster charge-up sound effects

6. Adjusted the volume of the sound effects for the weapon 【High-Speed Rifle】

7. Adjusted the rules and logic of bullet bounce and penetration. Now when both bounce and penetration coexist, bullets will first bounce and then penetrate

8. The item 【Hunter Badge】 has been adjusted to: 33% chance to obtain 1 crystal when "killing" → "critically killing" a monster

9. Adjusted the balance configuration of chest monsters in Normal Mode and Survival Mode

10. Adjusted the descriptions of damage bonuses from percentage attributes such as evasion and speed for some weapons

Bug Fixes

1. Fixed the issue where the pickup sound effect might be delayed or not play when picking up crystals

2. Fixed the abnormal UI highlighting issue in the leaderboard interface

3. Fixed the issue where landmines might overlap

4. Fixed the issue where when the character 【Little Devil】 obtains an item with the attribute of reducing maximum health from a chest, if the character's maximum health is too low, it would cause an immediate game failure

5. Fixed the abnormal display issue of the weapon slot when selecting the character 【Big Guy】 in the character selection interface

6. Fixed the issue where the damage value of the weapon 【Golden Cudgel】 displays inconsistently in the shop and after purchase

7. Fixed the issue where the same player has two rankings in the leaderboard

8. Fixed the issue where using the character 【Merchant】 to enter combat in Survival Mode causes an error

9. Fixed the issue of abnormal prices of items in the shop

10. Fixed the issue of abnormal behavior of some monsters