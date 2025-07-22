Hey everyone! Got a few things for you today:



Added logic to prevent players from unlocking duplicate perks- Added a debug button “7” to force a save game. This is enabled until the save system is 100% polished.

Increased kill range of tnt to 1200 units for creatures and 900 from players (old values were 1000 and 700)



Fixed bug where if a player was blown up by dynamite while in bed it could cause issues respawning.

Fixed bug where some clients might look glitchy while walking after being killed by the lake monster

Fix bug where players could not interact with bait that was underwater on the jungle map

Added interact prompt for the trader

Added text in the shop to let player know how to earn gold

Updated collision on ocean boat so it should do a better job at storing your fish

Fixed collision issue with the tutorial map

Made so the cockroach and piranha hallucination events only run client side. This means other players wont be able to see piranhas and cockroaches.



Thanks!



