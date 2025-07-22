As the game nears release and development is completed, I finally had some free time to address things I previously couldn’t.

This update improves the global map, making it feel more alive and less flat than before. Due to changes in terrain, there’s a chance that in this patch only a party might fall beneath the ground on load. I’ve tried to prevent this scenario, but it may still occur in rare cases.







Another noticeable change: I’ve added a tier filter to the production screen, which should help with getting started on crafting.







Due to migration to Unreal Engine 5.6, global map borders were broken and didn’t appear at the beginning of battles. This has been fixed in the current patch. I've also made the borders of the battle area slightly visible.







There are also various small improvements and renamings that aren’t worth listing individually.



Thanks for your support!