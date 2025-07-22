Hello everyone!

Just a small hotfix to smooth out a few bumps. Thank you, as always, for your patience and feedback!

Patch Notes 🗒️ Little Sim World version v0.52.21 Hotfix

UI Fixes & Updates 📊

The level-up popup will now hide properly and no longer leave your game stuck on pause in some cases.

Your favourite app will now save correctly, just as you set it.

General Fixes 🎯

And no more repeated phone calls for Technophobia or Kitchen on Fire if you’ve already completed them!

Please remember to update your game on Steam so the patch can be applied!