Economy Balance

• Blueprints are now 50% cheaper

• Copper items no longer require a forge or anvil

• Sell prices increased:

– Copper: nearly 2x higher for a faster start

– Iron: slightly more expensive

– Silver: increased by 50–100%

• PUR Foam Gun is 30% cheaper

Bug Fixes

• Fixed issue where the workbench item wasn't updating for newly joined clients

• Improved item collision for smoother interactions

• Increased player height to help prevent ceiling-based X-ray exploits

• Fixed missing textures on mining particle effects

• Corrected typos in item names (Cloth Lining, Leather Strip, Basic Small/Large Handle)

• Fixed incorrect 180° rotation on handles during crafting

Additions

• Added a Money Board to the shop for visualizing current funds

World Changes

• Chunk activation shape changed from square to spherical for better world loading

• World size increased from 10×30×10 to 15×30×15 chunks

(Target size is 30×100×30 – the engine can handle this, but world saving/loading is the current bottleneck)

• Caves are now more frequent and have more natural wall shapes

• Resource distribution improvements:

– Copper is more common early-game

– Iron is more frequent mid-game

– Silver is more common late-game, with a chance to spawn globally

Gear Changes

• Weak Pickaxe mining radius increased

• Standard Pickaxe mining radius slightly increased