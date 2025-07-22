 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19315907
Update notes via Steam Community

Economy Balance
• Blueprints are now 50% cheaper
• Copper items no longer require a forge or anvil
• Sell prices increased:
 – Copper: nearly 2x higher for a faster start
 – Iron: slightly more expensive
 – Silver: increased by 50–100%
• PUR Foam Gun is 30% cheaper

Bug Fixes
• Fixed issue where the workbench item wasn't updating for newly joined clients
• Improved item collision for smoother interactions
• Increased player height to help prevent ceiling-based X-ray exploits
• Fixed missing textures on mining particle effects
• Corrected typos in item names (Cloth Lining, Leather Strip, Basic Small/Large Handle)
• Fixed incorrect 180° rotation on handles during crafting

Additions
• Added a Money Board to the shop for visualizing current funds

World Changes
• Chunk activation shape changed from square to spherical for better world loading
• World size increased from 10×30×10 to 15×30×15 chunks
 (Target size is 30×100×30 – the engine can handle this, but world saving/loading is the current bottleneck)
• Caves are now more frequent and have more natural wall shapes
• Resource distribution improvements:
 – Copper is more common early-game
 – Iron is more frequent mid-game
 – Silver is more common late-game, with a chance to spawn globally

Gear Changes
• Weak Pickaxe mining radius increased
• Standard Pickaxe mining radius slightly increased

Changed files in this update

Depot 3835221
