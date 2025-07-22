A new patch is now available for Primal Carnage: Extinction on Steam!

This latest version includes crash fixes, gameplay adjustments and fresh new looks for Spinosaurus...

Fixes and Balance Tweaks

STABILITY IMPROVEMENTS

Today's update brings a bunch of stability improvements and crash fixes which we hope will improve things a great deal. Several code optimizations have been made by the programmers in response to game and server logs supplied by the community.

If you continue to have issues, please pop onto our Discord server and provide your crash files for us to take a look at. Detailed instructions can be found in the pinned messages of the #bug-reporting channel.

PACHY IN WAITING

We're aware that Pachycephalosaurus can feel a little "clunky" at times currently. At the moment there's plans to make it more responsive, such as allowing you to enter brace while sprinting (exiting sprint) instead of having to slow to a crawl first, and taking another look at the attack delays.

For today's patch the Pachy is only getting a few minor tweaks, with better charge hit detection and a shorter headbutt cooldown. Just know that it's going to get a lot more quality of life improvements in the next few patches.

SHOTGUN UPDATES

The SPAZ shotgun has received some extra fine tuning this patch after its major rework last time out. These are mainly quality of life fixes, such as removing some awkwardness with reloading and fixing a few missing effects / animation errors. On the balance side, the primary fire has been made slightly faster to be a little more competitive with its new secondary.

UPCOMING SHOTGUN REWORK

All of the shotguns will be getting tweaked in future updates with a new spread calculation system. The goal of this upcoming system is to make shotguns more consistent, since currently you can go from 300 damage to 32 depending on how many of your pellets hit, even at close range.

Our new system will address this, with a guaranteed amount of damage when hitting a target that's in your face, plus extra hit checks for enemies further away. It's going to be a lot of tweaking to make them feel good while also not being overly effective over distance.

That's why we've shipped a test version of the new default shotgun this patch...

EXPERIMENTAL SHOTGUN

If you want to try out the upcoming shotgun changes, be an admin, then open the deveopler console with ` or @ or F7 and do admin enable cheats followed by:

Admin GiveWeapon PrimalCarnageGame.PCWeapon_Shotgun_NS

This will grant you an Experimental Shotgun that has the new features applied. We've given it a little workout in Open Testing lately and had some pretty positive feedback. Our hope is to continue this overhaul and have it ready in time for Primal Carnage Evolution's release this summer!

Here To Claim The Throne...

Stomping into the game fashionably late, we have the debut of our new Royal Spinosaurus skins today, featuring a completely new model and unique textures!

We set out to create premium skin that had more of a visible history this time round, taking the idea of a battle-scarred dinosaur and elaborating on it.

It's a creature that's seen a lot of action, reflected by its wounds. This ranges from a torn sail that has been ripped in combat, to the many scratches along its body, pieces of armour plating that are almost ready to pop off, and even a chipped toenail. This sense of history extends to the coloration as well, with the animal's usual skin tones obfuscated by many layers of environmental build-up.

Aqua Royal Spino rises from the depths, with layers of sediment and sea salt encrusted across its skin...

Amber Royal Spino has coated its wounds in tree sap, with many splashes of warm tones along its body...

Alongside our ongoing Meltdown Event, both of these premium new looks are now available in-store!

We hope you enjoy the latest additional to the "royal family", it was an epic task creating such a uniquely elaborate set of skins, involving months of hard work and difficult technical challenges.

This truly is the year of spinosaurus...

VERSION 3.1.9

FULL CHANGELOG

faster fire rate for SPAZ shotgun primary

reduced default SPAZ crosshair scale

fixed SPAZ secondary fire still shooting after being grabbed by Ptera

attempt at making SPAZ reload more consistent

fixed SPAZ primary fire sometimes reloading on its own when button mashing

better blending of SPAZ reload animation

fixed 3rd person SPAZ not playing secondary fire animation

fixed 3rd person tracer effects not showing properly for SPAZ

added experimental shotgun with new spread / hit detection setup (access via test code)

slightly shorter headbutt cooldown timer for Pachy

increased Pachy charge attack radius

multiple crash fixes

fixed events causing spam in game logs

character on fire particle effect optimizations

fixed small character fire particles not being visible up close

fixed compies and flyers using overly large fire emitters

added Royal Spinosaurus content

new Spino swimming animation (no longer uses a fall animation!)

added injured idle animation for Scientist when using rifles

fixed missing icons for various skins and items

large scale skin content rearrange for efficiency (ongoing)

modified PC texturegroup properties / settings for sharper skins

added keybind for sorting the Featured section of the ingame store (oldest / newest)

Thanks for playing!

-The Primal Carnage Team