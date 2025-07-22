Card Pool System Overhaul
The card pool now has a fixed set of cards. Drawing cards no longer reduces the card pool, and selling cards does not add to it. The number of cards in the pool only affects card refresh rates.
Duplicate cards will no longer appear when discovering cards.
Support Card System Overhaul
Support cards are now categorized into three types:
Normal Support Cards: Removed after use.
Persistent Support Cards: Remain permanently after use.
Equipment Support Cards: Can be equipped to characters, with a maximum of 3 per character.
Added Equipment Card Synthesis function: A synthesis button appears automatically when a player has all required materials for an equipment card.
Added Synthesis Table View function: Accessible via a button above the guide on the right side of the battle interface.
New Traits Added
Unique: Only one copy of the same character's original skill takes effect among characters with the same name.
Applied to: Zhuge Zhan, Sima Yi, Lu Kang, Kaimi Hime, He Lingsi.
Illusion: The character is destroyed upon taking any damage (including armor damage).
Card Adjustments
Wei Yan: Gains the Double Strike trait.
Guan Yu: Skill healing effect removed.
Zhuge Zhan: Skill changed to "Friendly characters' Breakthrough skills trigger an additional time."
Uesugi Kenshin: Skill boost adjusted to (1/1).
Ling Tong: Skill changed to "Before action: Summon 1 \[Hengjiang Archer]. Summon Overflow: Permanently grants +1 Spirit to Hengjiang Archers summoned this game."
Ishida Mitsunari: Skill changed to "On death: Summon 1 \[Koga Ninja]. Summon Overflow: Permanently grants +1 Combat Power to Ninjas summoned this game."
Zhang Bao: Skill changed to "On play: Gain 1 Yellow Turban Headscarf."
Lu Su: Skill changed to "On play: Select a friendly character, add a copy of it to the card pool, then remove itself and 1 copy of itself from the card pool."
Sun Shangxiang: Skill changed to "Breakthrough: Randomly gain 1 Persistent Support Card."
Zhong Yao: Skill changed to "On death: Randomly gain 1 1-star Support Card."
Pang Tong: Skill changed to "On sell: Randomly gain 1 Support Card."
Cao Ying: Skill changed to "While on the field, whenever a friendly character's armor is broken, permanently gain +1 to all stats."
Guan Yinping: Skill changed to "Breakthrough: Permanently gain +1 to all stats and inherit half of friendly Guan Yu's stats."
Meng You: Skill changed to "On play: All friendly characters gain +1 to all stats."
Meng Jie: Skill changed to "When a friendly character activates a play skill, all friendly characters permanently gain +2 Combat Power."
Ma Chao: Skill changed to "When a friendly Shu character attacks, permanently gain +2 to all stats."
Guan Yu: Skill changed to "Whenever this character restores Combat Power, permanently gain +6 Combat Power."
Zhou Yu: Skill changed to "Battle Start: 2 random enemies gain Stun. After this character's action, deal 10 damage to all enemies once."
Liu Feng: Skill changed to "Preparation Phase End: Gain stats equal to the number of friendly female characters * 1."
Sun Ru: Skill changed to "After another friendly Wu Sun-named character acts, gain half of their stats."
Asai Chacha: Skill changed to "Battle Start: All friendly units gain +3 Combat Power and trigger Odaichi's skill once."
Honda Tadakatsu: Skill changed to "Preparation Phase Start: A random friendly character gains +1 to all stats, triggering once per friendly character with Critical Hit."
Tsukiyama-dono: Skill changed to "On play: Randomly gain 1 Ninja character card. Friendly characters with Critical Hit gain +2 to all stats."
Jiang Wei: Skill changed to "Before action: A random enemy summons 1 Defector, and the rightmost friendly character immediately attacks once."
Qin Lang: Skill changed to "When a friendly character with Guardian is hit, gain 2/4/2."
Xu Shu: Skill changed to "On play: Randomly generate 1 \[Shu] character card up to the current shop level."
Lü Meng: Skill changed to "Action End: Permanently gain +4 Combat Power and trigger Zhou Yu’s Arrow Rain skill once."
Cao Ren: Skill changed to "When gaining armor in battle, deal 10 True Damage to a random enemy."
Xun Yu: Skill changed to "Preparation Phase End: Friendly characters with Guardian gain 1/3/1."
Lady Zhurong: Skill changed to "On attack: Drain 10% of the target's Combat Power. If Meng Huo is present, drain an additional 10%."
Zhen Mi: Skill changed to "When using a non-equipment Support Card, gain +2 to all stats."
Yuan Shu: Skill changed to "When using a non-equipment Support Card: Friendly tokens gain +1 Combat Power for this game."
Yuan Shao: Skill changed to "When using a non-equipment Support Card: 4 random friendly characters gain +2 to all stats."
Fa Zheng: Skill changed to "Before action: The right-side character permanently gains +2 Armor and immediately attacks once."
New Character Cards
Wu Xian: "When a friendly character attacks: All friendly characters permanently gain +1 Combat Power."
Xin Xianying: "Before a friendly character attacks, gain +3 Armor."
Zhang Xuan: "When a friendly character deals skill damage, permanently gain +1 Combat Power."
Lü Lingqi: "Whenever a character's shield breaks, permanently gain +1 to all stats."
Tomoe Gozen: "Preparation Phase Start: Gain 1/1 for each friendly character with Critical Hit."
New Support Cards
Wrench: "Select a friendly character and remove all their equipment."
Homemade Grenade: "Battle Start: Deal 5 damage to a random enemy."
Standard Grenade: "Battle Start: Deal 10 damage to a random enemy and adjacent characters."
Nuclear Grenade: "Battle Start: Deal 20 damage to all other units."
Longsword: "Breakthrough: Permanently gain +1 to all stats."
Moonlit Sword: "Action End: Restore Combat Power equal to Spirit and gain Stealth."
Nether Sword: "When a friendly unit dies, if the graveyard has >9 units, summon itself from the graveyard and clear it."
Soul Devourer Sword: "Whenever another unit dies, permanently gain +1 to all stats."
Abyss Sword: "Battle Victory: Gain stats equal to the number of Persistent Support Cards."
Primordial Flame: "Preparation Phase End: Non-promoted friendly characters gain +2 to all stats."
Yellow Turban Headscarf: "Battle Start: Summon 1 Yellow Turban Soldier."
Yellow Turban Order: "On death: Summon 2 Yellow Turban Soldiers."
Yellow Turban Banner: "On death: Summon Yellow Turban Soldiers to fill the friendly battlefield."
Chitu: "Battle Start: Attack once immediately."
Spirit Pistol: "On attack: Deal 10 damage to the enemy with the lowest Combat Power."
Spirit Shotgun: "Action End: Deal 10 damage to a random enemy and adjacent characters."
Spirit Cannon: "Before action: Convert Combat Power to Spirit and deal 10 damage to all characters."
Qi Gathering Technique: "Preparation Phase End: Gain +6 Spirit."
Golden Light Curse: "On damage taken: Permanently gain +3 Spirit."
Immortal Skill: "On hit: Permanently gain +2 Spirit and restore Combat Power equal to Spirit."
Zhuge Crossbow: "When a friendly character with Guardian is attacked, immediately attack once."
Dragon Scale Blade: "Before action: A random friendly character gains armor equal to this unit’s Spirit."
Beast Crest Mirror: "When a friendly token is summoned in battle, gain a shield."
Taiping Manual: "When a friendly token dies, restore to maximum Combat Power."
Fantian Seal: "On attack: A friendly character with Guardian permanently gains 5/10/5."
Donghuang Bell: "When gaining Stun: Remove St支教 Stun and attack once immediately."
Vajra Invulnerability: "Battle Start: Gain armor equal to pre-battle Combat Power * 1."
Clone Technique: "Action End: Summon a copy inheriting all stats with \[Illusion]."
Ninefold Light Sword: "When a friendly character attacks, deal True Damage equal to Combat Power / 9 to the target."
Snowstep: "35% chance to evade an attack when targeted."
Other Adjustments
Detailed character stats display added.
Alice’s skill cost adjusted to 5 stars.
Added skill effects for some characters.
Accelerated summon entry animations.
Removed card movement animations.
Fixed issue where triple combo triggers no longer cause hand overflow.
Updated game rendering engine for improved compatibility.
Bug Fixes
Fixed Cai Mao’s skill trigger issue.
Fixed issue where triple combo character cards lost bonus stats under specific conditions.
Fixed memory overflow issue for specific cards.
