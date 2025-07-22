Card Pool System Overhaul

Duplicate cards will no longer appear when discovering cards.

The card pool now has a fixed set of cards. Drawing cards no longer reduces the card pool, and selling cards does not add to it. The number of cards in the pool only affects card refresh rates.

Support Card System Overhaul

Support cards are now categorized into three types:

Added Synthesis Table View function: Accessible via a button above the guide on the right side of the battle interface.

Added Equipment Card Synthesis function: A synthesis button appears automatically when a player has all required materials for an equipment card.

Equipment Support Cards : Can be equipped to characters, with a maximum of 3 per character.

Persistent Support Cards : Remain permanently after use.

Normal Support Cards : Removed after use.

New Traits Added

Illusion : The character is destroyed upon taking any damage (including armor damage).

Applied to: Zhuge Zhan, Sima Yi, Lu Kang, Kaimi Hime, He Lingsi.

Unique : Only one copy of the same character's original skill takes effect among characters with the same name.

Card Adjustments

Wei Yan: Gains the Double Strike trait.

Guan Yu: Skill healing effect removed.

Zhuge Zhan: Skill changed to "Friendly characters' Breakthrough skills trigger an additional time."

Uesugi Kenshin: Skill boost adjusted to (1/1).

Ling Tong: Skill changed to "Before action: Summon 1 \[Hengjiang Archer]. Summon Overflow: Permanently grants +1 Spirit to Hengjiang Archers summoned this game."

Ishida Mitsunari: Skill changed to "On death: Summon 1 \[Koga Ninja]. Summon Overflow: Permanently grants +1 Combat Power to Ninjas summoned this game."

Zhang Bao: Skill changed to "On play: Gain 1 Yellow Turban Headscarf."

Lu Su: Skill changed to "On play: Select a friendly character, add a copy of it to the card pool, then remove itself and 1 copy of itself from the card pool."

Sun Shangxiang: Skill changed to "Breakthrough: Randomly gain 1 Persistent Support Card."

Zhong Yao: Skill changed to "On death: Randomly gain 1 1-star Support Card."

Pang Tong: Skill changed to "On sell: Randomly gain 1 Support Card."

Cao Ying: Skill changed to "While on the field, whenever a friendly character's armor is broken, permanently gain +1 to all stats."

Guan Yinping: Skill changed to "Breakthrough: Permanently gain +1 to all stats and inherit half of friendly Guan Yu's stats."

Meng You: Skill changed to "On play: All friendly characters gain +1 to all stats."

Meng Jie: Skill changed to "When a friendly character activates a play skill, all friendly characters permanently gain +2 Combat Power."

Ma Chao: Skill changed to "When a friendly Shu character attacks, permanently gain +2 to all stats."

Guan Yu: Skill changed to "Whenever this character restores Combat Power, permanently gain +6 Combat Power."

Zhou Yu: Skill changed to "Battle Start: 2 random enemies gain Stun. After this character's action, deal 10 damage to all enemies once."

Liu Feng: Skill changed to "Preparation Phase End: Gain stats equal to the number of friendly female characters * 1."

Sun Ru: Skill changed to "After another friendly Wu Sun-named character acts, gain half of their stats."

Asai Chacha: Skill changed to "Battle Start: All friendly units gain +3 Combat Power and trigger Odaichi's skill once."

Honda Tadakatsu: Skill changed to "Preparation Phase Start: A random friendly character gains +1 to all stats, triggering once per friendly character with Critical Hit."

Tsukiyama-dono: Skill changed to "On play: Randomly gain 1 Ninja character card. Friendly characters with Critical Hit gain +2 to all stats."

Jiang Wei: Skill changed to "Before action: A random enemy summons 1 Defector, and the rightmost friendly character immediately attacks once."

Qin Lang: Skill changed to "When a friendly character with Guardian is hit, gain 2/4/2."

Xu Shu: Skill changed to "On play: Randomly generate 1 \[Shu] character card up to the current shop level."

Lü Meng: Skill changed to "Action End: Permanently gain +4 Combat Power and trigger Zhou Yu’s Arrow Rain skill once."

Cao Ren: Skill changed to "When gaining armor in battle, deal 10 True Damage to a random enemy."

Xun Yu: Skill changed to "Preparation Phase End: Friendly characters with Guardian gain 1/3/1."

Lady Zhurong: Skill changed to "On attack: Drain 10% of the target's Combat Power. If Meng Huo is present, drain an additional 10%."

Zhen Mi: Skill changed to "When using a non-equipment Support Card, gain +2 to all stats."

Yuan Shu: Skill changed to "When using a non-equipment Support Card: Friendly tokens gain +1 Combat Power for this game."

Yuan Shao: Skill changed to "When using a non-equipment Support Card: 4 random friendly characters gain +2 to all stats."