- The game should no longer freeze when a balloon carrying a large amount of trash is destroyed.
- Balloons will no longer pick up trash when positioned over the hole.
- The minigames should now be easier to click when it is in focus.
Fill Up The Hole V1.06
Update notes via Steam Community
