22 July 2025 Build 19315648 Edited 22 July 2025 – 13:59:33 UTC by Wendy Share
- The game should no longer freeze when a balloon carrying a large amount of trash is destroyed.
- Balloons will no longer pick up trash when positioned over the hole.
- The minigames should now be easier to click when it is in focus.

