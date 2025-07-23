 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19315633
Update notes via Steam Community

After last week's update that brought a slew of major changes, we're rolling out a small batch of patches, smoothing out a few UI issues and introducing a handful of fixes.

UI:

  • Train list station filter contains player's color marker for multiplayer sessions;

  • James Hall's portrait is now shown properly in Chapter five;

  • Oil power plant earnings effect is now shown properly when upgrading;


Fixes:

  • Trains now pass crossroads properly;

  • Restarting of a mission in a campaign now keeps skill points;

  • Bank and Power plants earnings count properly in multiplayer sessions;

  • Oil well capacity fixed in certain missions;

