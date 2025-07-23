After last week's update that brought a slew of major changes, we're rolling out a small batch of patches, smoothing out a few UI issues and introducing a handful of fixes.
UI:
Train list station filter contains player's color marker for multiplayer sessions;
James Hall's portrait is now shown properly in Chapter five;
Oil power plant earnings effect is now shown properly when upgrading;
Fixes:
Trains now pass crossroads properly;
Restarting of a mission in a campaign now keeps skill points;
Bank and Power plants earnings count properly in multiplayer sessions;
Oil well capacity fixed in certain missions;
Changed files in this update