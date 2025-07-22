Hey everyone! Thanks so much for all the feedback and support since the 2.0 (and 2.0.1) update. I’ve been working on improving some bugs, polishing the world, and tweaking UI features to make your experience smoother. Today, I’m rolling out patch 2.0.2 with a mix of fixes and quality of life improvements.



Here's what's in today's update:



UI & Visual Fixes Improvements

Added option to keep the minimap fixed with north always at the top.

Adjusted Main Menu hover sounds (they were a bit too loud).

Fixed a typo that appeared in the intro cinematic.

Updated the final intro slide to show the player in black armour instead of blue (and in a different location).

Tweaked attribute descriptions in the Character Creator.

Pistol modding UI for skins no longer clips offscreen.

Reworked turret/camera hijacking UI. It now shows a countdown instead of a question mark.

Hacking UI now shows biocell energy costs for turrets.

'Kinetic Boost' software now displays proper info when hovering.

‘Location discovered’ UI no longer overlaps with mission objectives.

Fixed map screen staying open when fast travelling within the same region.



Bug Fixes

Fixed minimap toggle not working unless loading into a new area.

Enemies now get properly removed from the minimap upon death.

'QuickHack' software level progress now displays correctly.

Fixed an issue where armour skins would not persist across areas.

Fixed a bug where changing a weapons skin could break ADS transitions.

Waypoint for Captain Williams now gets removed after delivering the datadisk.



Thank you all for your continued support and patience as I keep polishing and adding content to Within the Cosmos. It means a lot to have you on this journey with me. I’m excited to keep building on this. More updates are on the way! ❤️