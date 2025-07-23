Major update announcement:

1. Optimize the issue of A card bursting and flashing

2. Fixed a bug where bosses and elites do not lose their spirit during difficult disasters

3. Fix bugs that may freeze when entering new difficulty levels

4. Fix bugs that may lead to suicide

5. Fix the bug in dungeon levels where self destructing spiders may cause flash kills

6. Fix bugs in a large number of moves

7. Fix the bug of selling items incorrectly in the store

8. Fix bugs where some achievements cannot be triggered under disaster difficulty

9. Remake Weapon \[Other Shore]

10. Enhance the effects of major roads such as' Destruction Avenue ',' Earth Avenue ',' Wind Avenue ', and' Thunder Avenue '

11. Optimize some lagging issues and redo the underlying code

12. Added Demon Start Difficulty. Under Demon Start Difficulty, some demons are specially enhanced to drop bonus items when defeated. At the same time, the time limit is increased in Endless Mode. Failure to kill all demons within the time limit will be considered a challenge failure

13. The newly added resource 'Original Qi' can be obtained by defeating demons of the Demon Beginning difficulty level

14. Add a new meridian called 'Sword Path Changhe', which can light up its nodes with the original Qi and obtain various enhancements

15. Preview \[Magic Weapon Training Gameplay], which allows players to train their magic weapons with their original energy, giving each weapon a unique growth ability (the plan is to gradually open up magic weapons that can be trained and continue to develop until October)

16. Preview move \[Style Advanced Gameplay], which can be advanced through the original Qi. After the advanced move, players can gain growth ability in the game and form various unique BDs (expected to be gradually released by the end of the year, and new difficulty levels will be updated to match new values for challenges)

To celebrate the arrival of this major update! Haishan: Kunlun Mirror "will have a 35% discount from July 23rd to July 30th. Don't miss out if you love cultivation and action pigeon!

