B2025.7.22 Wonders

OK1- Add several regional battalions; they can only be recruited if a certain fief is owned.



OK2- Add 1 special battalion to several cultures of the Holy Roman Empire. It can be recruited (1 unit) only after becoming the emperor and unlocking the relevant cultural technology.

OK3- The issue with the display of the buttons for loading a save and creating a new save when clicking on save/load in the main interface.



OK4- Add religious restrictions to some standing army units.



OK5- Fix the problem where the Scholarship +1 from the Investigation skill was added incorrectly, resulting in a +1 to the Diplomacy attribute.

OK6- Add an option to force AI marriage in the dynamic game rules, for players who only want AI to marry but still wish to restrict other behaviors.

OK7- Fix the possible issue with the titles for current relative relationships in character records.



OK8- Add ocean terrain: ranged attack bonus, all charges are ineffective.



OK9- Enhance the importance of battalion armor and modify the algorithm for determining battalion combat damage.

OK10- Fix the issue where morale did not take effect in wars. When morale drops to zero, the battalion will withdraw from the battle in advance. Each time a battalion's death toll exceeds 20% in a single defense, its morale decreases by 1.



OK11- In the war interface, when displaying a battalion, show the number of enemies it has killed, along with hover prompts for the attack information from the previous round.

OK12- Fix the problem where the battlefield state reverts to "rallying" after loading a save.



OK13- The issue where the Templar knights are not at full strength when recruited.

OK14- Add several battalions for different religions, which will serve as auxiliary troops for lords of other religions after being conquered. Their troop replenishment requires free farmers or citizens of the original religious faith.