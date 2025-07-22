The time has come: Hell Clock 1.0 is now officially available on Steam!



Get ready to dive into a dark, fast-paced ARPG experience where Brazilian history meets roguelike action in a way you’ve never seen before.





🔥 What’s in the Launch Version?



Hell Clock launches today with:

A full 3-Act Campaign , inspired by the War of Canudos





The Ascension Endgame (Beta version)





27 powerful Constellations to build unique loadouts





Ascension customized difficulty scaling up to Hell 35





Full Brazilian Portuguese and English voiceovers





If you're a fan of ARPG (such as Path of Exile or Diablo) progression and depth, but also crave the faster nature of rogue-lites such as Hades, this experience might be just what you are looking for!





🛠️ What's Next? The Hell Clock Roadmap







Alongside today’s 1.0 launch, we’re excited to share the official roadmap for Hell Clock, a look at what’s coming next as the battle for Canudos’ memory rages on.



In September 2025, we’ll introduce Clockmakers’ Tools, a major free update that brings a full crafting system, new crafting currencies, and a corruption mechanic that pushes your builds to new levels of risk and power.



In November 2025, the Movement 2.0 update will deliver complete freedom to move and attack with any skill, a fully overhauled animation system, and expand the build potential with all 52 Constellations unlocked.



Then, in Q1 2026, we’ll launch our first paid expansion, Cursed War, featuring a brand-new Act 4 campaign, new biomes, monsters, bosses, skills, Relics, and a powerful Cube Crafting System. Alongside the expansion, a free update will roll out the full version of the Ascension Endgame, 12 new biomes, and improved random dungeon generation, making each run more dynamic and unpredictable.

All of this is designed to expand your builds, challenge your mastery, and keep Hell Clock evolving well beyond launch.





💛 From Brazil to the World

This project is incredibly personal to us. Hell Clock is more than a game; it’s a tribute to our history and culture. Inspired by the real events of the War of Canudos, Hell Clock mixes supernatural chaos with stories often forgotten or misrepresented.

Hell Clock is our love letter to ARPGs, roguelikes, and Brazilian history. We wanted to create a game that could deliver the thrill of a whole Diablo season or Path of Exile league in just a few hours, but grounded in a story that’s ours.

💾 Available Now – Supporter’s Edition Also Available

Hell Clock is now available for $19.99 on Steam, or as part of the Supporter’s Edition ($29.99), which includes:

Original Soundtrack





“Step into Hell” visual effect





The pre-order of the upcoming Cursed War Expansion





To celebrate the launch of Hell Clock, we’ve created a special Rogue Snail Bundle on Steam! It includes both of our RPG-driven titles: Hell Clock and Relic Hunters Legend (available now in Early Access with 75% off).





These two games were built with all the RPG passion and DNA we carry here at Rogue Snail: fast-paced action, deep character builds, and stories that matter. Whether you’re diving into the inferno of Hell Clock or exploring the colorful chaos of Relic Hunters, this bundle is our way of sharing the heart of what we love to make: bold, expressive RPGs that players can truly connect with.





Thank you for supporting indie games, Brazilian stories, and everyone fighting for justice in every timeline.

The Hell Clock is ticking.



See you in the Purgatory.

— The Rogue Snail Team



