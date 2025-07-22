Hello everyone!

As you can see, we've been spending all week - and part of this one - fixing bugs that surfaced after the big update, and today’s patch is focused on that as well.

But we’ll be returning to developing new features soon!

In the meantime, here’s the list of fixes:



- Every 4 days, if an AI city has 4 books, there's a 70% chance that one of them will be replaced with a different one.

- Trees will no longer grow on road tiles.

- The "Prisoner" thought penalty was reduced from -19 to -7.

- Fixed a bug where the player could randomly lose money at 17:00.

- Fixed a game freeze that occurred when placing a scaffold with inaccessible tiles (e.g. water) directly below its front side.

- Older characters will no longer receive thoughts related to sexual desire.

- If the player completely blocks off part of the map with a solid wall, a squad trying to exit through the blocked point will now choose another accessible exit to reach the global map.

- Fixed a crash when attempting to place a production building in an area unreachable by pathfinding.

- Equipment that soldiers haven’t picked up from storage yet will now be included in the victory chance calculation.

- Fixed a bug where a peace treaty would break if one of the signatories became a vassal, while the treaty icon remained visible.

- If a pig farm fails to load, its pigs will now also be removed from the map.

- During a village battle, peasants will no longer receive the "Homeless" trait.

- Fixed a bug where a squad on the local map would lose its global movement order after loading a save.

- Buildings can no longer be placed directly adjacent to walls — they must now be at least one tile away. This prevents units from walking through diagonal walls.

- Fixed a crash when trying to build a road at the edge of the map (bottom or left side of the screen).