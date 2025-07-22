Bugs are smashed and Hints are hinting!,

We've just released the latest fixes for Color-A-Cube! Here is what we've done:

A new and improved Hint System. Now you can press a button to find those pesky voxels that are to hard to find.,

Fixed fantasy pack not showing any models.,

PC specific fixes:

Capping framerate now so your PC doesn't have to go in overdrive.



We also added 13 new vox-models for you to enjoy!



A special thanks to our biggest contributors on our Discord @Divide , @NinjaGuyVR and anyone else that shows support and love for our little coloring game ♥ We couldn't have done this without you.



If you like to join the conversation join our discord here: https://discord.gg/EneuD6mV