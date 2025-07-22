 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 July 2025 Build 19315341 Edited 22 July 2025 – 16:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugs are smashed and Hints are hinting!,

We've just released the latest fixes for Color-A-Cube! Here is what we've done:

  • A new and improved Hint System. Now you can press a button to find those pesky voxels that are to hard to find.,

  • Fixed fantasy pack not showing any models.,

PC specific fixes:

  • Capping framerate now so your PC doesn't have to go in overdrive.


We also added 13 new vox-models for you to enjoy!

A special thanks to our biggest contributors on our Discord @Divide , @NinjaGuyVR and anyone else that shows support and love for our little coloring game ♥ We couldn't have done this without you.

If you like to join the conversation join our discord here: https://discord.gg/EneuD6mV

Changed files in this update

Depot 3366711
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link