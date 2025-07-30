Hello everyone!

Today's update brings you 20+ new items to discover in storage units! Maybe it's time to turn for pawnshop into bike shop ːsteamhappyː

Below you can see what's coming your way:

Pssst... Storage Hunter Simulator is still 35% OFF, so if you still haven't started your rags to riches journey, now it's a good time :)

Also, we want to remind you that multiplayer is in the works :D

Below you can see multiplayer sneak peek. Remember, this is still work in progress, but we're super excited to share it with you!

Cheers,

The Storage Hunter Team