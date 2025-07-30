 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19315316 Edited 30 July 2025 – 13:06:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Today's update brings you 20+ new items to discover in storage units! Maybe it's time to turn for pawnshop into bike shop ːsteamhappyː

Below you can see what's coming your way:

Pssst... Storage Hunter Simulator is still 35% OFF, so if you still haven't started your rags to riches journey, now it's a good time :)

Also, we want to remind you that multiplayer is in the works :D

Below you can see multiplayer sneak peek. Remember, this is still work in progress, but we're super excited to share it with you!

Cheers,

The Storage Hunter Team

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1442431
