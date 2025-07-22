🛠 Patch Notes:

Added the option to close the employee dialogue window using the ESC key



Changed the shortcut for closing repair mode - now ESC closes repair mode, while switching from focus mode to general view remains on RMB



Fixed an issue where entering the menu would refresh the radio music



Added missing translations in the mail app



Fixed an issue with displaying overly long texts in the mail app



Fixed a bug where sorting preferences would reset after entering the storage



Fixed an issue where the in-vehicle camera position was not saved correctly



Minor level design improvements - added missing collisions and road adjustments



In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates: