🛠 Patch Notes:
- Added the option to close the employee dialogue window using the ESC key
- Changed the shortcut for closing repair mode - now ESC closes repair mode, while switching from focus mode to general view remains on RMB
- Fixed an issue where entering the menu would refresh the radio music
- Added missing translations in the mail app
- Fixed an issue with displaying overly long texts in the mail app
- Fixed a bug where sorting preferences would reset after entering the storage
- Fixed an issue where the in-vehicle camera position was not saved correctly
- Minor level design improvements - added missing collisions and road adjustments
In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/
