22 July 2025 Build 19315297 Edited 22 July 2025 – 14:13:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠 Patch Notes:


  • Added the option to close the employee dialogue window using the ESC key
  • Changed the shortcut for closing repair mode - now ESC closes repair mode, while switching from focus mode to general view remains on RMB
  • Fixed an issue where entering the menu would refresh the radio music
  • Added missing translations in the mail app
  • Fixed an issue with displaying overly long texts in the mail app
  • Fixed a bug where sorting preferences would reset after entering the storage
  • Fixed an issue where the in-vehicle camera position was not saved correctly
  • Minor level design improvements - added missing collisions and road adjustments






In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/

