22 July 2025 Build 19315062 Edited 22 July 2025 – 14:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Pfew that took a while.
Goodbye Spring 2025 collection
and Hello Summer 2025 Collection

Spring 2025 has been enabled to be exchangeable in the inventory.
Have fun going through the tiers and getting those legendary bananas.
We have also DISABLED all Normal>Common exchanges from previous collections in the inventory,
up to 1 previous collection (in this case Spring)
if you want older obtainable ones we wish you luck in the well of the past.

So what is new or to be expected later this Season? :
- Fail % chance on INVENTORY exchanges
- Log In Streaks and rewards
- Global Leaderboard
- New Capsule
- Redeemable Codes for exclusive bananas!


