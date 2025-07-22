- You can now manually update frameworks, each update takes longer than the last
- Frameworks now still boost development speed for features using newer tech, but at a reduced rate
- Framework speed boosts now also apply to product updates
- You can now iterate on the last peer review if it has not already been done and you can promote to beta from the peer review window
- You can now see competitor products on the market triangle in the design document window and right click to see details
- Server lists are now sorted by name
- Clarified how many boxes a courier can transport per month in hiring desciption
- Player will receive a notification about awards, if they have permanently disabled the prompt
Fixes
- Updating a product will no longer update the framework that was developed with it
- Fixed list sort not being stable with filters active, i.e. sorting by one column and then another would jumble the first sort after a second or so
- Fixed very rare race condition that could break path finding
- Fixed post marketing task using last month's income in description with more days per month
- Fixed company logo not being visible on lower floors with walls lowered
- Fixed losing reputation for a development deal when the IP is bought out, cancelling the deal
- Fixed planned burglary still being carried out after disabling burglaries
- Fixed not being able to change hardware design type because buttons were 1 pixel tall
- Fixed lists bugging out when using vertical scroll bar
- Fixed some grabbable items not being visible in first person mode
- Fixed missing SFX in first person mode
Changed files in this update