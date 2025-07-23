The Story So Far

Raid Info

10x Angel’s Feather



5x Full Moon Crystal



5x Prehistoric Banana (Event)



1x Gleaming Melon Stone



1x Advanced Fruit Research



1x Watermelon Rind Hat



10x Fruity Health Potion (Event)



10x Fruity Mana Potion (Event)



1x Small Completion Gemstone Box



1x Completion Gemstone Box



3x Special Fruit



5x/3x Shiny Sky Blue Gemstone



1x Minilonopus



1x Mini Bananosaurus



1x Mini Dapplodocus



1x Mini Pitadraya



1x Advanced Fruit Research



1x Dragon Gem Bag



3x Small Completion Gemstone Box



3x Completion Gemstone Box



1x Moritius Obsidian Bag



1x Fairy Experience Card



1x Steam Drone Fairy Experience Card



3x Ice Flower Oil



10x Angel’s Feather



Get ready for a fruitastic challenge this summer! Battle against fruity monsters like Bananosaurus and Dragon Fruitlets, then defeat Lord Melonoth himself in the brand-new summer raid!Rewards such as little fruit pets, an additional mini pet, the Fruity Ninja title and much more await!: 23rd July (11 AM) to 20th August (11 AM CEST)Some time ago, the Mullans of Undercity started to trade with people from the surface. These new dealings gave the Mullans their first taste of fresh fruit! One tribe member, by the name of Doctor Frox, was munching down on some of this fruit from the surface, and became absolutely obsessed with the taste.He focused all of his energies on cultivating varieties of fruit plants which would be capable of surviving in the darkness of Undercity. He set upas a research institute and started a number of botanical experiments. Using a specially developed serum, Doctor Frox wanted to promote growth in his plants.The first results were fruitful, and his plants flourished despite the total darkness. But something went wrong... the serum had some unexpected side effects. The plants mutated, outgrowing their natural size and becoming intelligent – and hostile!The fruit monsters broke out of the laboratory and made their way to the surface, where they started to attack the surrounding settlements.Riddled with guilt, Doctor Frox has followed them to the surface, and is now searching for help. He needs someone who is courageous and strong enough to stop these unbridled creatures, before they can plunge the surface into chaos.In order to participate in the Lord Melonoth Raid, you must first complete the Time-Space quest Lab on Alert. Only the raid leader needs Lord Melonoth’s Raid Seal to start the raid.You also receive the Fresh Melon Rind (Event) in reward which allows you to deal double damage to the mini-bosses and the raid boss.The Time-Space quest can be completed up to 5 times per day. The raid can be entered via Bunny’s Backyard in NosVille.A maximum of 15 players can participate in a raid. Players must face a platter of fruity enemies to defeat, followed by Lord Melonoth himself, before they can get the amazing rewards from his raid box.The box can contain these items:You can also loot various items from the fruity monsters during the event which can be exchanged for the following rewards from Doctor Frox:Grab your fruit knife and get slicing that feisty fruit into a tasty salad!Have fun,The NosTale Team