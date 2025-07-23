Get ready for a fruitastic challenge this summer! Battle against fruity monsters like Bananosaurus and Dragon Fruitlets, then defeat Lord Melonoth himself in the brand-new summer raid!
Rewards such as little fruit pets, an additional mini pet, the Fruity Ninja title and much more await!
Running: 23rd July (11 AM) to 20th August (11 AM CEST)
The Story So Far
Some time ago, the Mullans of Undercity started to trade with people from the surface. These new dealings gave the Mullans their first taste of fresh fruit! One tribe member, by the name of Doctor Frox, was munching down on some of this fruit from the surface, and became absolutely obsessed with the taste.
He focused all of his energies on cultivating varieties of fruit plants which would be capable of surviving in the darkness of Undercity. He set up Frox’s Fruit Lab as a research institute and started a number of botanical experiments. Using a specially developed serum, Doctor Frox wanted to promote growth in his plants.
The first results were fruitful, and his plants flourished despite the total darkness. But something went wrong... the serum had some unexpected side effects. The plants mutated, outgrowing their natural size and becoming intelligent – and hostile!
The fruit monsters broke out of the laboratory and made their way to the surface, where they started to attack the surrounding settlements.
Riddled with guilt, Doctor Frox has followed them to the surface, and is now searching for help. He needs someone who is courageous and strong enough to stop these unbridled creatures, before they can plunge the surface into chaos.
Raid Info
In order to participate in the Lord Melonoth Raid, you must first complete the Time-Space quest Lab on Alert. Only the raid leader needs Lord Melonoth’s Raid Seal to start the raid.
You also receive the Fresh Melon Rind (Event) in reward which allows you to deal double damage to the mini-bosses and the raid boss.
The Time-Space quest can be completed up to 5 times per day. The raid can be entered via Bunny’s Backyard in NosVille.
A maximum of 15 players can participate in a raid. Players must face a platter of fruity enemies to defeat, followed by Lord Melonoth himself, before they can get the amazing rewards from his raid box.
Raid Box of Lord Melonoth
The box can contain these items:
- 10x Angel’s Feather
- 5x Full Moon Crystal
- 5x Prehistoric Banana (Event)
- 1x Gleaming Melon Stone
- 1x Advanced Fruit Research
- 1x Watermelon Rind Hat
- 10x Fruity Health Potion (Event)
- 10x Fruity Mana Potion (Event)
- 1x Small Completion Gemstone Box
- 1x Completion Gemstone Box
- 3x Special Fruit
- 5x/3x Shiny Sky Blue Gemstone
You can also loot various items from the fruity monsters during the event which can be exchanged for the following rewards from Doctor Frox:
- 1x Minilonopus
- 1x Mini Bananosaurus
- 1x Mini Dapplodocus
- 1x Mini Pitadraya
- 1x Advanced Fruit Research
- 1x Dragon Gem Bag
- 3x Small Completion Gemstone Box
- 3x Completion Gemstone Box
- 1x Moritius Obsidian Bag
- 1x Fairy Experience Card
- 1x Steam Drone Fairy Experience Card
- 3x Ice Flower Oil
- 10x Angel’s Feather
Grab your fruit knife and get slicing that feisty fruit into a tasty salad!
Have fun,
The NosTale Team
