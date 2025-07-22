 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19314949 Edited 22 July 2025 – 15:06:42 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

After months of coffee-fuelled chaos and way too many ragdoll test flights, we're thrilled to announce that Hop Drop has officially launched on Steam!

Hop Drop is our first release as Goon Squad - four indies trying to ship small and entertaining games in a short amount of time. 

What's waiting for you:

  • Pure arcade action - Jump-charged stilts that sling-shot you across rooftops, parks, beaches, and flying cars

  • Multiple difficulties - Easy, Medium, and Hard deliveries with escalating payout... and panic.

  • Friend Leaderboards - Compete with friends and see how you stack up

  • Tight 5-minute loops: Perfect for "one more try" sessions and speed runs.

How you can help us:

  1. Play & post a review - Steam's algorithm loves early feedback.

  2. Share your clips - tag @GoonSquadDev on X or drop them in the Community Hub.

  3. Tell us what's missing - ideas, bugs, crazy tricks we haven't thought of? Feel free to put it in the Steam forum or join us on our Discord


Thanks for taking this leap with us (literally). Now strap on those jumping stilts, deliver some organs, and claim that #1 spot!

- Team Goon Squad ❤️

