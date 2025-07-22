Version 0.7.4
Changes:
1. Fixed a game freeze occurring when the Builder lacks resources.
2. Fixed an issue that prevented loading saves after exiting to the menu.
3. Improved base error display (removed duplicates).
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Version 0.7.4
Changes:
1. Fixed a game freeze occurring when the Builder lacks resources.
2. Fixed an issue that prevented loading saves after exiting to the menu.
3. Improved base error display (removed duplicates).
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update