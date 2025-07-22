 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 July 2025 Build 19314938 Edited 22 July 2025 – 13:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 0.7.4

Changes:

1. Fixed a game freeze occurring when the Builder lacks resources.

2. Fixed an issue that prevented loading saves after exiting to the menu.

3. Improved base error display (removed duplicates).

Changed files in this update

Depot 3478481
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link