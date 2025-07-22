New Improvements & Changes:



🔥 Campfire Transition Cutscene

Added a cinematic campfire video during level transitions for deeper immersion.



🪵 Recover Stamina at the Campfire

Players can now relax near the campfire to recover stamina—just add one piece of wood to light the fire.



🏃‍♂️ Stamina Limit for Sprinting

Sprinting now has a limit! Survivors can sprint for 10 seconds before slowing down due to stamina loss.



🌙 Persistent Night Music

Night music now continues consistently to enhance atmosphere.



❓ Help Shortcut Added

Press H anytime to access the Help window instantly.



🆘 Help Window Guidance on First Launch

New players will now be directed to the Help window when starting the game for the first time.



🔦 Green Eye Indicator for Flashlight

When the flashlight is turned on, the eye indicator now glows green for quick visibility.



Waiting for your feedback!

Enjoy

U.