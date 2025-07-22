New Improvements & Changes:
🔥 Campfire Transition Cutscene
Added a cinematic campfire video during level transitions for deeper immersion.
🪵 Recover Stamina at the Campfire
Players can now relax near the campfire to recover stamina—just add one piece of wood to light the fire.
🏃♂️ Stamina Limit for Sprinting
Sprinting now has a limit! Survivors can sprint for 10 seconds before slowing down due to stamina loss.
🌙 Persistent Night Music
Night music now continues consistently to enhance atmosphere.
❓ Help Shortcut Added
Press H anytime to access the Help window instantly.
🆘 Help Window Guidance on First Launch
New players will now be directed to the Help window when starting the game for the first time.
🔦 Green Eye Indicator for Flashlight
When the flashlight is turned on, the eye indicator now glows green for quick visibility.
Waiting for your feedback!
Enjoy
U.
Patch Notes – Survivors Dawn – July 22nd (v1.0 Bundle 9)
Update notes via Steam Community
