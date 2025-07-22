 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19314859 Edited 22 July 2025 – 13:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New Improvements & Changes:

🔥 Campfire Transition Cutscene
Added a cinematic campfire video during level transitions for deeper immersion.

🪵 Recover Stamina at the Campfire
Players can now relax near the campfire to recover stamina—just add one piece of wood to light the fire.

🏃‍♂️ Stamina Limit for Sprinting
Sprinting now has a limit! Survivors can sprint for 10 seconds before slowing down due to stamina loss.

🌙 Persistent Night Music
Night music now continues consistently to enhance atmosphere.

❓ Help Shortcut Added
Press H anytime to access the Help window instantly.

🆘 Help Window Guidance on First Launch
New players will now be directed to the Help window when starting the game for the first time.

🔦 Green Eye Indicator for Flashlight
When the flashlight is turned on, the eye indicator now glows green for quick visibility.

Waiting for your feedback!
Enjoy
U.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3565221
