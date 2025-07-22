We've refined several aspects of the system to deliver a more intense, fluid, and realistic experience:

Improved physics when eliminating zombies: ragdolls are now activated for more natural deaths.

Enemies fall with more force when defeated, depending on the intensity of the final blow.

New visual effects when hitting skeletons and casting fire spells.

Enemy projectiles now feature more spectacular and clearer visual effects during combat.

Adjusted haptic feedback on swords and shields when attacking, blocking, or deflecting projectiles.

Enhanced hit detection: collisions with enemies are now more accurate and satisfying.

The fearsome spectral spiders in Level 4 are now more aggressive, making the level a real challenge.

The main menu camera has been slightly zoomed in to improve text readability.

Thank you for playing! We're continuing to improve Tales of Sintra with every update.