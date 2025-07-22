 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 22 July 2025 Build 19314844 Edited 22 July 2025 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We've refined several aspects of the system to deliver a more intense, fluid, and realistic experience:

  • Improved physics when eliminating zombies: ragdolls are now activated for more natural deaths.

  • Enemies fall with more force when defeated, depending on the intensity of the final blow.

  • New visual effects when hitting skeletons and casting fire spells.

  • Enemy projectiles now feature more spectacular and clearer visual effects during combat.

  • Adjusted haptic feedback on swords and shields when attacking, blocking, or deflecting projectiles.

  • Enhanced hit detection: collisions with enemies are now more accurate and satisfying.

  • The fearsome spectral spiders in Level 4 are now more aggressive, making the level a real challenge.

  • The main menu camera has been slightly zoomed in to improve text readability.

Thank you for playing! We're continuing to improve Tales of Sintra with every update.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2285641
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link