We just sent out a hotfix to Ver.1.0.3. Here is what it addresses:
CHANGED:
- Further optimization - volumetric clouds & Location Radar
- Sticky Note interaction now bound to hold
FIXED:
- Charged Bolts are now scannable, which results in completing them in the Discoveries, as well as adding the Charged Bolt study recipe.
- Fixed a bug where completing the Balloon Core studies in the Research Station wasn’t being marked as completed in the Discoveries Airship Module collections
- Fixed a bug where the Recycler didn’t consume the item being recycled
- Fixed a bug because where the item being sold in the Artifact Trade Station was not consumed
- Fixed a bug where inverted mouse settings were not saved upon restarting the game
KNOWN ISSUES:
- Sticky Notes trigger area (especially on Hanging Cabinets) has to be adjusted.
- Some recycle recipes shown in the Recycler’s menu are incorrect. It is only visual, and the items received are the correct ones.
Changed files in this update