23 July 2025 Build 19314796 Edited 23 July 2025 – 10:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Greetings scientists,

We just sent out a hotfix to Ver.1.0.3. Here is what it addresses:

CHANGED:
  • Further optimization - volumetric clouds & Location Radar
  • Sticky Note interaction now bound to hold

FIXED:
  • Charged Bolts are now scannable, which results in completing them in the Discoveries, as well as adding the Charged Bolt study recipe.
  • Fixed a bug where completing the Balloon Core studies in the Research Station wasn’t being marked as completed in the Discoveries Airship Module collections
  • Fixed a bug where the Recycler didn’t consume the item being recycled
  • Fixed a bug because where the item being sold in the Artifact Trade Station was not consumed
  • Fixed a bug where inverted mouse settings were not saved upon restarting the game

KNOWN ISSUES:
  • Sticky Notes trigger area (especially on Hanging Cabinets) has to be adjusted.
  • Some recycle recipes shown in the Recycler’s menu are incorrect. It is only visual, and the items received are the correct ones.

