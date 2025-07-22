Hey everyone!

This update is simply to address some issues reported by people like you since the last update :)

I've also pushed out hotfixes for more pressing issues since the update. You can see the full list below.



Changes:

Fixed switching creative menu tabs not stopping typing in search, causing all character keys to stop functioning.

Fixed tooltips sometimes not showing when using controller cursor mode.

Fixed Miners Prosthetic being able to mine further away when using smart mining.

Fixed raids counting enchantments for best equipment value resulting in spawning raiders with weapons and armor above the intended tier.

Fixed wild beehive and cow skeleton not showing in creative menu list.

Fixed using recall, travel scrolls or other teleportation while dragging and item causing the item to be dropped.

Fixed chat cutting off messages when the log becomes too long.

Fixed cheat chat commands not requiring a second usage to activate in creative mode.

Clarified warnings about joining creative mode characters to survival worlds etc.

Updated community translations (thank you translators!).



Earlier hotfixes:

Fixed controller focus snapping back to buffs when closing the inventory.

Fixed controller form focus tooltips being show even when there is no focus.

Fixed smart mining sometimes not selecting the correct tile.

Fixed eraser showing interact box when using controller.

Fixed Steam Deck drawing cursor even when you're not using it.

Pressing tab in preset submission will now go to the next field.

Fixed water and lava buckets sometimes not being consumed correctly when placing it.

Fixed possible crash in multiplayer when checking for player godmode.

Fixed mining speed modifiers not working correctly with the new mining system.

Fixed a couple of other rare possible crashes.



You can of course always choose an older version by right clicking Necesse in Steam -> Properties -> Betas.



I hope you all have a great summer! :D



Back to working on 1.0 and until next time!

- Fair