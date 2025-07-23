 Skip to content
23 July 2025
Soul Dossier Server Temporary Maintenance Notice on 7/23

Dear Agents,

The Soul Mirror system will undergo a temporary server maintenance at 10:00 on 7/23 (UTC/GMT: +8:00) to address related server and system issues. The maintenance is expected to last for 60 minutes. We will notify you separately after the server is reopened. We apologize for any inconvenience caused to your simulation training.

Server Crash Maintenance Compensation: 10,000 Soul Coins, 1 Bottle of Forget Worry Wine

灵境奇谈 Content Depot 1520471
