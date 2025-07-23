Bug fixes/QOL
- Fixed a bug where spectators would see the wrong objects being dug up by the spectated player.
- Reduced size of fire-hitboxes.
- Slightly increased head movements when moving / doing actions.
- Looking at the metal detector while sprinting now cancels sprinting. Sprinting is resumed when you stop looking at the detector.
- The ragdoll is now on fire if dying while burning.
- Fixed a bug where fires could be invisible for the client, but not the host.
- Made it so the mouse moves out of the way when using keyboard to disarm a mine, so a cable is not accidently cut under the mouse when pressing space.
