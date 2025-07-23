 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19314662 Edited 23 July 2025 – 12:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug fixes/QOL

  • Fixed a bug where spectators would see the wrong objects being dug up by the spectated player.
  • Reduced size of fire-hitboxes.
  • Slightly increased head movements when moving / doing actions.
  • Looking at the metal detector while sprinting now cancels sprinting. Sprinting is resumed when you stop looking at the detector.
  • The ragdoll is now on fire if dying while burning.
  • Fixed a bug where fires could be invisible for the client, but not the host.
  • Made it so the mouse moves out of the way when using keyboard to disarm a mine, so a cable is not accidently cut under the mouse when pressing space.

Changed files in this update

