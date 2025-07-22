Hey Adventurers,

A new Paws Against the World update is live, refining weapons, adding boosts, and fixing issues for a fiercer fight. Here’s the breakdown:

Starting Weapons Increased: Now begin with 5 standard Primal Relics (up from previous).

Max Weapon Upgrades: Capped at 8 upgrades per weapon for balanced progression.

Pills Boosts Added: New Pills Boosts introduced, stackable with Adrenaline Boosts and storable for later use.

New Placeable Weapon: Added Cactus for strategic battlefield control.

Placeable Weapons Buff: Weapons multiplier now applies to placeables like Sunflower Plant and Sentinel Effigy.

Placeable Limit: Restricted to 4 active placeable weapons at once.

Barrier Fix: Barrier no longer displays incorrect damage values.

Bug Fix: Resolved issues with loot-to-ticket exchange at the Slot Machine (from previous patch).

Gear up with your new Cactus, stockpile those boosts, and dominate the horde! Share your feedback.

Stay tuned for more!