Greetings, children of the night

Do you smell that? A fresh waft of bug rot, seared and banished from my precious blood-soaked empire. I commanded a swift purge, and my minions terrified and caffeinated have delivered. Here lies your latest hotfix, straight from the crypt.

🔧 Fixed:

Foolish mortals were duplicating locked furniture like they were breeding rats in the walls—no more! Their tricks are now as dead as their ambitions.

The automatic buy feature will no longer attempt to shop at the closed blood mart. Even algorithms need a sense of business hours.

Missions that demanded abstinence from the store (how quaint) were previously throwing tantrums. They now work properly. Chastity rewarded, apparently.

Automatic buy and sell settings are now properly saved. You’re welcome, forgetful ones.

Minions no longer beg for a $0 bonus. What are we, a charity? Back to the pits with them.

The 9th and 10th stages of "Expanded Workforce" now function correctly. No more hiring phantom employees from beyond the grave... unless you're into that. 👻

🩸We are watching, always listening to your whispers and pleas. Your feedback delightful or deranged feeds the eternal engine that is Blood Bar Tycoon. Our tiny, cursed indie team thanks you for your support. Your devotion to our unholy cause is what keeps us going.

If this patch made your experience smoother than a fresh glass of Type AB+, please consider leaving a positive review on Steamit’s the best way to boost us in the algorithm and keeps the blood flowing. 💉

🐀 Problems still crawling in your crypt? Reach us anytime via hello@clevertrickster.com, our

Discord server, or the built-in bug report tool. Don’t suffer in silence suffer loudly, and we shall answer.

Stay young, stay bloodthirsty,

Vladimir de la Ligne