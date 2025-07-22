Here are the main updates for version v1.1.3:

**Main Content:**

- Added one-click save/load for equipment setups (can save up to three sets of currently equipped schemes; one-click load when the equipment is in the backpack).

- Added a one-click gem镶嵌 (embed) button for formation base gems and a total gem attribute score display (one-click镶嵌 based on score).

- Added cumulative challenge attempts for the Heavenly Demon Trial, along with a continuous challenge option (no more worries about missing the Heavenly Demon time).

- Added a prompt asking whether to exit the current battle when clicking on the Heavenly Demon or Endless Challenge while auto-farming in the secret realm (making it easier to join new challenges).

- Added the ability to right-click the previous/next page in the equipment/Divine Workshop interface to jump directly to the first/last page.

- Added hints for reforgeable attributes when hovering over the reforge button.

- Added four new achievements (unlocked by playing once with a previous save).

**Bug Fixes:**

- Fixed a bug where the game would freeze due to numerical errors during AFK gameplay.

- Fixed a bug where new games couldn’t be created if the save file was corrupted.

- Fixed the incorrect target for the Taoist spell damage of *Golden Light Mantra*.

- Fixed an error causing the game to freeze when clicking rebirth after maxing out rebirth.

**System Adjustments:**

- Enhanced the duration of the Taoist spell effect of *Ice Soul*.

- Reduced the time and spirit stone costs for late-game sect body refining and other functions.

- Adjusted the frequency of burst damage from earth-type monsters in certain layers.

- Adjusted the Heavenly Demon Trial spawn time to allow one additional challenge every 7 years.