Here are the main updates for version v1.1.3:
**Main Content:**
- Added one-click save/load for equipment setups (can save up to three sets of currently equipped schemes; one-click load when the equipment is in the backpack).
- Added a one-click gem镶嵌 (embed) button for formation base gems and a total gem attribute score display (one-click镶嵌 based on score).
- Added cumulative challenge attempts for the Heavenly Demon Trial, along with a continuous challenge option (no more worries about missing the Heavenly Demon time).
- Added a prompt asking whether to exit the current battle when clicking on the Heavenly Demon or Endless Challenge while auto-farming in the secret realm (making it easier to join new challenges).
- Added the ability to right-click the previous/next page in the equipment/Divine Workshop interface to jump directly to the first/last page.
- Added hints for reforgeable attributes when hovering over the reforge button.
- Added four new achievements (unlocked by playing once with a previous save).
**Bug Fixes:**
- Fixed a bug where the game would freeze due to numerical errors during AFK gameplay.
- Fixed a bug where new games couldn’t be created if the save file was corrupted.
- Fixed the incorrect target for the Taoist spell damage of *Golden Light Mantra*.
- Fixed an error causing the game to freeze when clicking rebirth after maxing out rebirth.
**System Adjustments:**
- Enhanced the duration of the Taoist spell effect of *Ice Soul*.
- Reduced the time and spirit stone costs for late-game sect body refining and other functions.
- Adjusted the frequency of burst damage from earth-type monsters in certain layers.
- Adjusted the Heavenly Demon Trial spawn time to allow one additional challenge every 7 years.
