Due to system changes, we recommend playing a new game after the update.
Random Event Overhaul
Event occurrence timing changed from immediately after turn end → immediately before turn start
Visit events changed to occur on the next day's visit
Random events changed to occur more organically according to the situation
Duplicate events may occur
Recovery events will not occur if there are no injured units
Special adventurers who have already become companions will not visit again, while others may revisit
Random events changed to occur randomly rather than being fixed by seed
NPCs and artifacts that provide random event information have been disabled.
Bug Fixes and Changes
Fixed missing clouds in the night sky
Fixed clouds not scrolling
Fixed game overs being counted as clears
※Previously recorded clear counts may decrease
Fixed bug where transition camp appears on floor 3 even though floor 4 is open
Fixed bug where second special facility area appears even though floor 4 is not expanded
Fixed status effect animations of NPCs appearing before they appear
Added collection hints for unacquired units in the unit encyclopedia
Changed so that choices cannot be skipped in conversations with units
Fixed some quests not being registered in the journal
Changed artifact acquisition UI to appear only when acquiring new artifacts
Changed so that duplicate artifacts do not give mana
Fixed bug where level limit is exceeded when leveling up 2 levels at once
Changed files in this update