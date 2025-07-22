 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19314562
Update notes via Steam Community

Due to system changes, we recommend playing a new game after the update.

Random Event Overhaul

  • Event occurrence timing changed from immediately after turn end → immediately before turn start

  • Visit events changed to occur on the next day's visit

  • Random events changed to occur more organically according to the situation

    • Duplicate events may occur

    • Recovery events will not occur if there are no injured units

    • Special adventurers who have already become companions will not visit again, while others may revisit

  • Random events changed to occur randomly rather than being fixed by seed

  • NPCs and artifacts that provide random event information have been disabled.

Bug Fixes and Changes

  • Fixed missing clouds in the night sky

  • Fixed clouds not scrolling

  • Fixed game overs being counted as clears

    • ※Previously recorded clear counts may decrease

  • Fixed bug where transition camp appears on floor 3 even though floor 4 is open

  • Fixed bug where second special facility area appears even though floor 4 is not expanded

  • Fixed status effect animations of NPCs appearing before they appear

  • Added collection hints for unacquired units in the unit encyclopedia

  • Changed so that choices cannot be skipped in conversations with units

  • Fixed some quests not being registered in the journal

  • Changed artifact acquisition UI to appear only when acquiring new artifacts

  • Changed so that duplicate artifacts do not give mana

  • Fixed bug where level limit is exceeded when leveling up 2 levels at once

