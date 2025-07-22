NPCs and artifacts that provide random event information have been disabled.

Random events changed to occur randomly rather than being fixed by seed

Special adventurers who have already become companions will not visit again, while others may revisit

Recovery events will not occur if there are no injured units

Random events changed to occur more organically according to the situation

Visit events changed to occur on the next day's visit

Event occurrence timing changed from immediately after turn end → immediately before turn start

Fixed missing clouds in the night sky

Fixed clouds not scrolling

Fixed game overs being counted as clears ※Previously recorded clear counts may decrease

Fixed bug where transition camp appears on floor 3 even though floor 4 is open

Fixed bug where second special facility area appears even though floor 4 is not expanded

Fixed status effect animations of NPCs appearing before they appear

Added collection hints for unacquired units in the unit encyclopedia

Changed so that choices cannot be skipped in conversations with units

Fixed some quests not being registered in the journal

Changed artifact acquisition UI to appear only when acquiring new artifacts

Changed so that duplicate artifacts do not give mana