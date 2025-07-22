 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19314533 Edited 22 July 2025 – 18:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello, friends! We are happy to announce that the long awaited MAC version of Hidden Cats in Rio de Janeiro is now available!

Get ready to embark on cat finding adventure across Rio!

We sincerelly hope you all enjoy the game and continue to look forward to our future installments of the series. With that said, happy finding!!

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 2780692
