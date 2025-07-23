We will be having a brief data patch to enhance your gaming experience.
\[7/23(Wed) Data Patch]
1. Schedule: 7/23(Wed) 5:15 AM (UTC)
2. Target: Steam Client
3. Impact:
While the patch is in progress, you can still engage in gameplay. The updated content will be installed upon Steam re-entry.
4. Details:
- An issue where a black screen would appear when switching display modes in the in-game graphics settings will be fixed.
- An issue where the fullscreen option would occasionally not function properly in certain environments will be fixed.
※ This title includes suggestive content and mature themes that may not be suitable for all age groups. Access may be limited based on the user's age.
Changed files in this update