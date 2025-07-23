We will be having a brief data patch to enhance your gaming experience.

\[7/23(Wed) Data Patch]

1. Schedule: 7/23(Wed) 5:15 AM (UTC)

2. Target: Steam Client

3. Impact:

While the patch is in progress, you can still engage in gameplay. The updated content will be installed upon Steam re-entry.

4. Details:

- An issue where a black screen would appear when switching display modes in the in-game graphics settings will be fixed.

- An issue where the fullscreen option would occasionally not function properly in certain environments will be fixed.