Hello Lumia Island survivors,
We're back with another posting event—this time to celebrate Xuelin's arrival on Lumia Island!
- Event Period: Thurs, July 24th after maintenance to Thurs, Aug 7th 01:59 (UTC)
All you have to do is upload Xuelin's Wallpaper or chibi model to Twitter or Instagram with the required hashtags to earn rewards!
Check out more details below.
▶▶ Xuelin's Social Media Event [See more]
Xuelin's Social Media Event
