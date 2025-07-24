 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19314446 Edited 24 July 2025 – 06:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello Lumia Island survivors,

We're back with another posting event—this time to celebrate Xuelin's arrival on Lumia Island!



- Event Period: Thurs, July 24th after maintenance to Thurs, Aug 7th 01:59 (UTC)

All you have to do is upload Xuelin's Wallpaper or chibi model to Twitter or Instagram with the required hashtags to earn rewards!

Check out more details below.

▶▶ Xuelin's Social Media Event [See more]

