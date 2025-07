Hello Lumia Island survivors,We're back with another posting event—this time to celebrate Xuelin's arrival on Lumia Island!- Event Period: Thurs, July 24th after maintenance to Thurs, Aug 7th 01:59 (UTC)All you have to do is upload Xuelin's Wallpaper or chibi model to Twitter or Instagram with the required hashtags to earn rewards!Check out more details below.▶▶ Xuelin's Social Media Event [ See more