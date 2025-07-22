Time for the Regular Version to have it's update!
I'm standing by for an issues you may have but I think the Beta folks did a good job finding anything major (thank you!). As always please let me know in the Discord (fastest way) if you anything pops up I need to address.
Time to get started on the next!
Patch: 029
NEW GAME REQUIRED
Improvements:
Yorlen Harbor Market Area
Added Change Dish to collect NPC coins at Trader Stall
Updated Area between Yorlen Harbor and Yorlen Village
Cart wheels take different amounts of damage depending on the terrain type
Added 3 Types of Cart Wheels to Shops
Wheels take damage at different rates
Shop Items spawn with random damage and adjusted prices
Added checkpoint guard shouts
Seamless/Hot Swap Mouse & Keyboard or Gamepad
1 Diamond Goods no longer decrease Merchant Status
Camera settings adjusted (may need to change FOV)
Adjusted physics on cart loading from save to help prevent items from sinking into it
Reduced Ocean Volume
Added more preventative measures to block access to unfinished areas
Cart Recover now requires Press and HOLD Interact Key
Performance improvements
Updated Tutorial Signs
Increased terrain-based damage to cart wheels
Bumped up Seasonal Rain chance
Adjusted Weather Protection Handling for Items
Updated some Tutorial Signs
Added Flour Sacks to Yorlen Harbor Trader
Eat from stew bowls without dropping them
Added Autosave Slider to Video Settings
NPCs moving with physics (testing)
Added Dialogue Updates
Bug Fixes:
NPCs not loading positions on save/reload
Gaps in Crate Lids allowing Rain Damage
Some Discoverable Items duplicated on reload
Harbor Ale Barrels duplicating
Saved View Distance/Fog settings not loading
Cart would not recover if flipped \[CREDIT: thekins.]
Floating Mushrooms
Resolution Scroll Bar in Video Settings
Transition Loading issues for Yorlen Village and Harbor
Some Shop Items at Yorlen Harbor not buyable
Player stats reset if dying → respawning → reloading prior save
Buying/Selling finicky at Ivernox Furniture Store
Cart wheel offset fixed
NPCs not resuming routines after dawn/sleep
Sleeping until dawn inconsistent
Weather not cycling
Underwater visuals appearing when not underwater
Tutorial items getting damaged by weather before reaching them
Held objects clipping into player
Yorlen Harbor Ale Barrels not restocking
“Lid Blocked” displaying for all crates nearby
Lid blocked even when visibly clear
Bread slices stuck at Yorlen Village
Flour Sack not sellable in tutorial
No collision on some market barrels
A few floating trees
Held grouped items not transitioning through transition areas correctly
As always I'm in Discord if you need anything!
