Time for the Regular Version to have it's update!

I'm standing by for an issues you may have but I think the Beta folks did a good job finding anything major (thank you!). As always please let me know in the Discord (fastest way) if you anything pops up I need to address.

Time to get started on the next!

Patch: 029

NEW GAME REQUIRED

Improvements:

Yorlen Harbor Market Area

Added Change Dish to collect NPC coins at Trader Stall

Updated Area between Yorlen Harbor and Yorlen Village

Cart wheels take different amounts of damage depending on the terrain type

Added 3 Types of Cart Wheels to Shops

Wheels take damage at different rates

Shop Items spawn with random damage and adjusted prices

Added checkpoint guard shouts

Seamless/Hot Swap Mouse & Keyboard or Gamepad

1 Diamond Goods no longer decrease Merchant Status

Camera settings adjusted (may need to change FOV)

Adjusted physics on cart loading from save to help prevent items from sinking into it

Reduced Ocean Volume

Added more preventative measures to block access to unfinished areas

Cart Recover now requires Press and HOLD Interact Key

Performance improvements

Updated Tutorial Signs

Increased terrain-based damage to cart wheels

Bumped up Seasonal Rain chance

Adjusted Weather Protection Handling for Items

Updated some Tutorial Signs

Added Flour Sacks to Yorlen Harbor Trader

Eat from stew bowls without dropping them

Added Autosave Slider to Video Settings

NPCs moving with physics (testing)

Added Dialogue Updates

Bug Fixes:

NPCs not loading positions on save/reload

Gaps in Crate Lids allowing Rain Damage

Some Discoverable Items duplicated on reload

Harbor Ale Barrels duplicating

Saved View Distance/Fog settings not loading

Cart would not recover if flipped \[CREDIT: thekins.]

Floating Mushrooms

Resolution Scroll Bar in Video Settings

Transition Loading issues for Yorlen Village and Harbor

Some Shop Items at Yorlen Harbor not buyable

Player stats reset if dying → respawning → reloading prior save

Buying/Selling finicky at Ivernox Furniture Store

Cart wheel offset fixed

NPCs not resuming routines after dawn/sleep

Sleeping until dawn inconsistent

Weather not cycling

Underwater visuals appearing when not underwater

Tutorial items getting damaged by weather before reaching them

Held objects clipping into player

Yorlen Harbor Ale Barrels not restocking

“Lid Blocked” displaying for all crates nearby

Lid blocked even when visibly clear

Bread slices stuck at Yorlen Village

Flour Sack not sellable in tutorial

No collision on some market barrels

A few floating trees

Held grouped items not transitioning through transition areas correctly

As always I'm in Discord if you need anything!