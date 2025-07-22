 Skip to content
22 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Time for the Regular Version to have it's update!

I'm standing by for an issues you may have but I think the Beta folks did a good job finding anything major (thank you!). As always please let me know in the Discord (fastest way) if you anything pops up I need to address.

Time to get started on the next!

Patch: 029

NEW GAME REQUIRED

Improvements:

  • Yorlen Harbor Market Area

  • Added Change Dish to collect NPC coins at Trader Stall

  • Updated Area between Yorlen Harbor and Yorlen Village

  • Cart wheels take different amounts of damage depending on the terrain type

  • Added 3 Types of Cart Wheels to Shops

  • Wheels take damage at different rates

  • Shop Items spawn with random damage and adjusted prices

  • Added checkpoint guard shouts

  • Seamless/Hot Swap Mouse & Keyboard or Gamepad

  • 1 Diamond Goods no longer decrease Merchant Status

  • Camera settings adjusted (may need to change FOV)

  • Adjusted physics on cart loading from save to help prevent items from sinking into it

  • Reduced Ocean Volume

  • Added more preventative measures to block access to unfinished areas

  • Cart Recover now requires Press and HOLD Interact Key

  • Performance improvements

  • Updated Tutorial Signs

  • Increased terrain-based damage to cart wheels

  • Bumped up Seasonal Rain chance

  • Adjusted Weather Protection Handling for Items

  • Updated some Tutorial Signs

  • Added Flour Sacks to Yorlen Harbor Trader

  • Eat from stew bowls without dropping them

  • Added Autosave Slider to Video Settings

  • NPCs moving with physics (testing)

  • Added Dialogue Updates

Bug Fixes:

  • NPCs not loading positions on save/reload

  • Gaps in Crate Lids allowing Rain Damage

  • Some Discoverable Items duplicated on reload

  • Harbor Ale Barrels duplicating

  • Saved View Distance/Fog settings not loading

  • Cart would not recover if flipped \[CREDIT: thekins.]

  • Floating Mushrooms

  • Resolution Scroll Bar in Video Settings

  • Transition Loading issues for Yorlen Village and Harbor

  • Some Shop Items at Yorlen Harbor not buyable

  • Player stats reset if dying → respawning → reloading prior save

  • Buying/Selling finicky at Ivernox Furniture Store

  • Cart wheel offset fixed

  • NPCs not resuming routines after dawn/sleep

  • Sleeping until dawn inconsistent

  • Weather not cycling

  • Underwater visuals appearing when not underwater

  • Tutorial items getting damaged by weather before reaching them

  • Held objects clipping into player

  • Yorlen Harbor Ale Barrels not restocking

  • “Lid Blocked” displaying for all crates nearby

  • Lid blocked even when visibly clear

  • Bread slices stuck at Yorlen Village

  • Flour Sack not sellable in tutorial

  • No collision on some market barrels

  • A few floating trees

  • Held grouped items not transitioning through transition areas correctly

As always I'm in Discord if you need anything!

