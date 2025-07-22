The stadium lights are on and the skyline is shaking—POGO Stadium has arrived in Early Access.

Land blocks on the beat, sever platforms in a flash, and watch floating islands switch to your color before they drop into the neon abyss. Every jump is a decision. Every beat is a chance to outsmart rivals.

Key Features

• Solo Challenge

Tackle 45 carefully tuned stages across nine zones that sharpen timing, strategy, and nerves.

• Battle Mode

More than 100 handcrafted arenas host frantic local showdowns for up to four players. Pure skill and smart Effector use decide the victor.

• Effector Loadouts

Equip stage-shaping effects that freeze foes, create walls, or carve shortcuts. No stat boosts—only tactical mind games.

• Six Stylized Competitors

Choose from six expressive animal athletes, each with unique animations and emotes. Unlock skins and gear through in-game achievements.

• High-Energy Original Soundtrack

Composer Shinobu Amayake drives every hop with a pulse-pounding score that synchronizes perfectly with the action.

Pick a character, feel the rhythm, and claim every last island. Claim the stadium and make your mark.