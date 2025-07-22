 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 July 2025 Build 19314343 Edited 23 July 2025 – 06:46:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The stadium lights are on and the skyline is shaking—POGO Stadium has arrived in Early Access.

Land blocks on the beat, sever platforms in a flash, and watch floating islands switch to your color before they drop into the neon abyss. Every jump is a decision. Every beat is a chance to outsmart rivals.

Key Features

• Solo Challenge

Tackle 45 carefully tuned stages across nine zones that sharpen timing, strategy, and nerves.

• Battle Mode

More than 100 handcrafted arenas host frantic local showdowns for up to four players. Pure skill and smart Effector use decide the victor.

• Effector Loadouts

Equip stage-shaping effects that freeze foes, create walls, or carve shortcuts. No stat boosts—only tactical mind games.

• Six Stylized Competitors

Choose from six expressive animal athletes, each with unique animations and emotes. Unlock skins and gear through in-game achievements.

• High-Energy Original Soundtrack

Composer Shinobu Amayake drives every hop with a pulse-pounding score that synchronizes perfectly with the action.

Pick a character, feel the rhythm, and claim every last island. Claim the stadium and make your mark.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3672411
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link