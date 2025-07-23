Fixed an issue where you could permanently run out of department heads to hire.
Dead characters no longer receive services because enough is enough.
Fixed a few issues that caused characters to leave the studio prematurely.
Fixed a bug that could break Alliance voting after sending a security agent to spy on a rival studio.
That’s it for small updates for a while, because next week we’ll be back with a date for the big update’s beta! Thanks to everyone for your patience!
Changed files in this update