23 July 2025 Build 19314269 Edited 23 July 2025 – 09:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue where you could permanently run out of department heads to hire.

  • Dead characters no longer receive services because enough is enough.

  • Fixed a few issues that caused characters to leave the studio prematurely.

  • Fixed a bug that could break Alliance voting after sending a security agent to spy on a rival studio.

That’s it for small updates for a while, because next week we’ll be back with a date for the big update’s beta! Thanks to everyone for your patience!

