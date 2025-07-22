 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 July 2025 Build 19314261 Edited 22 July 2025 – 13:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Play the all new 3rd chapter! Enjoy the biggest mall in Japari Park with Serval and Ezo Red Fox, meet new Friends like Humboldt Penguin and Royal Penguin, learn more about Anubis and Cerberus, see the girls dress up in cute outfits, and help Hululu overcome her past trauma.

As a Caretaker, it's your job to help the Friends of Japari Park stay happy and healthy. This is no easy task however, and that's why, starting with this chapter, it will be possible to fail to help the main girl of the chapter.

If you make the wrong choice, you will get that chapter's bad ending, but it won't be game over. You will move on to the next chapter no matter the ending you get. Your number of good endings and bad endings is what will determine what happens in the final chapter of the game.

If you get the bad ending for chapter 3, you are welcome to reload your save and try again for the good ending.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2363531
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link