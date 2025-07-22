Play the all new 3rd chapter! Enjoy the biggest mall in Japari Park with Serval and Ezo Red Fox, meet new Friends like Humboldt Penguin and Royal Penguin, learn more about Anubis and Cerberus, see the girls dress up in cute outfits, and help Hululu overcome her past trauma.

As a Caretaker, it's your job to help the Friends of Japari Park stay happy and healthy. This is no easy task however, and that's why, starting with this chapter, it will be possible to fail to help the main girl of the chapter.

If you make the wrong choice, you will get that chapter's bad ending, but it won't be game over. You will move on to the next chapter no matter the ending you get. Your number of good endings and bad endings is what will determine what happens in the final chapter of the game.

If you get the bad ending for chapter 3, you are welcome to reload your save and try again for the good ending.