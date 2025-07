Social media

Hey folks!This BETA further progresses the upcoming 1.4.0 update.- fixed an incorrectly setup security monitor on Drug Mob Casino- fixed being able to carry certain cutscene actors after they'd die- crashlogs will now print the user's CPU model- added more reload stages to all magazine-fed weapons (reloads will now finish if interrupting the reload at the point when the slide has been released or the bolt has been fully pulled back)- added missing choke and knife kill Gideon animations- burning_barrel class objects can now be manipulated using the toggle_light cutscene action and no longer misbehave on savefile loads when disabled at save timeRemember to report any issues you run into! Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!