This BETA further progresses the upcoming 1.4.0 update.
'INTRAVENOUS' (IV1 REMASTER) CAMPAIGN CHANGES
- fixed an incorrectly setup security monitor on Drug Mob Casino
- fixed being able to carry certain cutscene actors after they'd die
BASE GAME CHANGES
- crashlogs will now print the user's CPU model
- added more reload stages to all magazine-fed weapons (reloads will now finish if interrupting the reload at the point when the slide has been released or the bolt has been fully pulled back)
- added missing choke and knife kill Gideon animations
MAP EDITOR CHANGES
- burning_barrel class objects can now be manipulated using the toggle_light cutscene action and no longer misbehave on savefile loads when disabled at save time
Remember to report any issues you run into!
Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!
