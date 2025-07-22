 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 July 2025 Build 19314108 Edited 22 July 2025 – 11:46:17 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey folks!

This BETA further progresses the upcoming 1.4.0 update.

'INTRAVENOUS' (IV1 REMASTER) CAMPAIGN CHANGES
- fixed an incorrectly setup security monitor on Drug Mob Casino
- fixed being able to carry certain cutscene actors after they'd die

BASE GAME CHANGES
- crashlogs will now print the user's CPU model
- added more reload stages to all magazine-fed weapons (reloads will now finish if interrupting the reload at the point when the slide has been released or the bolt has been fully pulled back)
- added missing choke and knife kill Gideon animations

MAP EDITOR CHANGES
- burning_barrel class objects can now be manipulated using the toggle_light cutscene action and no longer misbehave on savefile loads when disabled at save time

Remember to report any issues you run into!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

Social media

Twitter
Discord community
YouTube

Changed depots in version140 branch

View more data in app history for build 19314108
Depot 2608271
Windows DLC 3391540 Depot 3391540
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link